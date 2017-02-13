Get two-for-one tickets to 45 Off Broadway shows, from Avenue Q to David Mamet

NYC & Company has announced the 45 shows taking part in Off-Broadway Week, the companion program to Broadway Week in NYC. Two-for-one tickets are on sale for performances taking place February 27 through March 12. We whittled the list down to a dozen shows we either recommend or ones that are worth trying (notable talent, venue with a proven track record). Act now and you can get cheap seats to see Matthew Broderick in Wallace Shawn’s dark new play, Evening at the Talk House (above). To purchase tickets and for additional details, visit the site.



Here are our picks, in alphabetical order:



Avenue Q: Theater’s longest-running dirty-puppet musical has always been there for you—now it’s cheaper ever!



Evening at the Talk House: Wallace Shawn’s morally amorphous, politically charged plays have a cult following, and this one stars Matthew Broderick.



Fade: Two Mexican-Americans navigate class issues in Hollywood in TV writer and playwright Tanya Saracho’s sharp new dramedy.



Gazillion Bubble Show: It’s the tenth anniversary of this visual enchanter, excellent for kids and (stoned) adults. Viscosity and surface tension—what’s not to love?



If I Forget: TV beauty Kate Walsh (Grey’s Anatomy) stars in this new family drama by gifted scribe Steven Levenson about a Jewish family reckoning with the past.



The Imbible: The long-running alcohol-centric revue continues to track human boozing from ancient times to today.



Kid Victory: A new show by the legendary John Kander (Chicago) is cause for cheering; this chamber musical concerns a teen who escapes his kidnapper.



Linda: British comic diva Janie Dee returns to Manhattan Theatre Club as a corporate executive who challenged the way we see older women.



The Moors: Jen Silverman’s intriguing period drama concerns two English sisters, their dog and the vast, desolate landscape of northern England.



The Object Lesson: The massive open space at New York Theatre Workshop is filled top to bottom with cardboard boxes, which illusionist Geoff Sobelle unpacks with mysterious results.



The Penitent: It’s been years since the great David Mamet produced a decent play, but we’ll try this story of a conflicted psychiatrist at Atlantic Theater Company.



Spamilton: If you can’t get tickets to you-know-what, try this satirical alternative by the creator of Forbidden Broadway. We guarantee more laughs.