Get Urban Decay’s new Basquiat collection before anyone else at its new pop-up

Calling all makeup addicts: You might want to take an extra-long lunch break today. Why? Because popular beauty brand Urban Decay just opened a temporary pop-up inside The New Stand at Union Square—and the shop is chock-full of the brand’s new Basquiat collection!

Urban Decay is known for its stellar collaborations, some of which included tributes to cult films such as Pulp Fiction and Rocky Horror Picture Show. This year, the brand has released an extremely-limited (and very New York) line of beauty loot, which honors beloved Brooklyn painter and graffiti artist Jean-Michel Basquiat.

It’s very fitting and super on-brand that the products are stationed inside a hip underground store located in the Union Square subway station, but that's not the only reason why you should shop—you MUST go because this is an exclusive opportunity for you to nab the products (i.e. lipsticks, eyeshadow palettes, makeup vaults and more) before anyone else. (The collection will be available to the general public starting April 20.)

So grab your plastic and check out the shop ASAP, which is open now through April 17 from 8am to 8pm. Our advice? Get there sooner rather than later—these edgy makeup goodies will sell out fast!

The New Stand in Union Square is located by the South West corner of 14th and Broadway at the subway entrance next to Whole Foods.