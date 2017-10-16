Get your portrait taken with a ton of confetti at Artists & Fleas this week

Want a portrait of yourself that reflects your sparkly personality? Well, The Confetti Project—a photography series that profiles real people celebrating amazing milestones with confetti—wants to douse you in glitter so you can make your next profile image go viral.

Last summer, we told you about this unique photography experience at Artists & Fleas in Brooklyn. Now, project creator Jelena Aleksich is setting up a makeshift studio inside the market's Soho outpost for a week-long pop-up. When you go, be prepared to answer a few questions about what you would personally like to celebrate in your life. Portraits ($20) can be scheduled at various times starting today through Sunday, so make sure to book your spot quickly as the time slots will fill up fast. (You don't want to be a victim of Instagram envy, do ya?)

