Get your portrait taken with a ton of confetti at Artists & Fleas this week

By Jennifer Picht Posted: Monday October 16 2017, 1:06pm

Photograph: Courtesy Jelena Aleksich

Want a portrait of yourself that reflects your sparkly personality? Well, The Confetti Projecta photography series that profiles real people celebrating amazing milestones with confetti—wants to douse you in glitter so you can make your next profile image go viral.

Last summer, we told you about this unique photography experience at Artists & Fleas in Brooklyn. Now, project creator Jelena Aleksich is setting up a makeshift studio inside the market's Soho outpost for a week-long pop-up. When you go, be prepared to answer a few questions about what you would personally like to celebrate in your life. Portraits ($20) can be scheduled at various times starting today through Sunday, so make sure to book your spot quickly as the time slots will fill up fast. (You don't want to be a victim of Instagram envy, do ya?) 

Staff writer
By Jennifer Picht

Jennifer is the Things to Do editor at Time Out New York. She is the proud owner of a kangaroo onesie and can recite every line from the film Spice World. Follow her on Twitter at @jenpicht.

