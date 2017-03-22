Giant balloon bubbles are floating through The Oculus today

If you’ve walked through The Oculus over the last few days, you’ve seen the large mass of balloons hovering at different levels in the transportation hub. Turns out, they’re not left over from a political convention or New Year’s Eve party gone horribly wrong. They’ve actually been installed to commemorate today’s World Water Day.

The installation—conceived by Snarkitecture in partnership with creative agency Mother New York—is meant to serve as a visual representation of the number of people in the developing world who will gain access to clean water through water.org and Stella Artois’ “Buy a Lady A Drink” campaign.

New Yorkers who stop by “The Water Clouds” today will be able to add a bubble of their own to the hanging display by making a purchase to help the clean water mission. They’ll also probably get a pretty killer Instagram, as seen below.

