Giant balloon bubbles are floating through The Oculus today

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Will Pulos Posted: Wednesday March 22 2017, 10:06am

If you’ve walked through The Oculus over the last few days, you’ve seen the large mass of balloons hovering at different levels in the transportation hub. Turns out, they’re not left over from a political convention or New Year’s Eve party gone horribly wrong. They’ve actually been installed to commemorate today’s World Water Day

The installation—conceived by Snarkitecture in partnership with creative agency Mother New York—is meant to serve as a visual representation of the number of people in the developing world who will gain access to clean water through water.org and Stella Artois’ “Buy a Lady A Drink” campaign.

New Yorkers who stop by “The Water Clouds” today will be able to add a bubble of their own to the hanging display by making a purchase to help the clean water mission. They’ll also probably get a pretty killer Instagram, as seen below.

 

When blue balls take over

A post shared by MsMei (@ms_meina) on

 

Coming together... #perspective #cumulativeeffect #balloons #blue #blueseries #TheOculus #floating #TheSimpleThings

A post shared by dahlia holmes (@dahliamholmes) on

 

Every time I want to hate on the new luxury public spaces downtown they pull some stunt like this and I can't hate on it.

A post shared by Colin Fitzpatrick (@fitzcolin) on

 

Up, up and away... #wtcoculus

A post shared by Robin McCaffrey (@hayesmccaffrey) on

 

#balloons #óculos #worldtradecenter

A post shared by Ted Shaffrey (@shaffreytm) on

 

#balloons #newyork #wtcoculus

A post shared by Antonio José Piñeros (@ajpineros) on

 

First day of spring - bubbly water clouds in the Oculus #waterclouds #publicartinstallation #oculus #nycmoments

A post shared by Claire NYC (@mirrorview) on

Staff writer
By Will Pulos 1006 Posts

Will Pulos is the Content Editor at Time Out New York. He's remarkably bad at predicting the plot of movies. Follow him on Twitter at @willpulos.

For any feedback or for more information email

