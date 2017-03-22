Go listen to Meryl Streep read poetry at Lincoln Center next month

Meryl Streep could do pretty much anything and we'd eagerly watch it. She could hold an event in which she yanks on her elbow skin for three hours, and we'd stand in line for a ticket. She's a national treasure, and deserves to be championed by everyone. Fortunately, you can see her in all of her glory at Lincoln Center's 15th annual Poetry & the Creative Mind gala next month.

The event celebrates National Poetry Month, and brings together famous actors, artists and public figures to share their favorite poems onstage. The overall goal of the gala is to emphasize the importance of poetry in culture, and will also feature some big names like Wayne Brady and Sebastian Junger. But, honestly, anyone who's going to this thing wants to hear the sweet, riveting, powerful sound of Meryl reading poetry.

The gala takes place on April 19 at 6:30pm, and ticket prices range from $45 to $75. That price is pretty cheap considering that you'll be able to breathe the same air as one of the greatest people alive.