Go to a free late-night party at the New York Public Library

The library may not be the first place you think to hit up on a Friday night, but that may be about to change.

The New York Public Library is launching a brand-new event series on Friday, February 24 called The Library After Hours. The free series will take place once a month with a different theme and include food, cocktails, special collections tours, behind-the-scenes access and entertainment.

For the inaugural edition later this month, the theme will be “Love in Venice,” inspired by the new exhibition of the same name that opens to the public on February 10. The event will last from 6:30pm until 9pm with specialty cocktails, Italian snacks, guided tours of the "Love in Venice" exhibition, mask-making, dance lessons and short Venetian films from the library’s archives.

And be sure to dress to impress! The event description notes: “Venice was famous for its exquisite fashion and decadent masked balls. Costumes are encouraged!”

The upcoming Library After Hours events will take place on March 31 and April 28.