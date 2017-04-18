  • Blog
Go to a rooftop concert at this waterfront vineyard this spring

By Andrew Frisicano Posted: Tuesday April 18 2017, 12:59pm

Photograph: Courtesy City Vineyard

Like wine? Like looking at New Jersey? Well, do we have the spring concert series for you. City Vineyard, which started hosting shows this winter, will feature songwriters at its waterfront rooftop venue through April. The venue, located at Tribeca's Pier 26, boasts a Hudson River view with an obstructed angle of Jersey City in all its splendor.

Tickets for the venue's Voices on the Hudson run you $20, but attendance is limited to 100, so you may want to grab an advance ticket.

Check out the full schedule below—as well as a view of Aussie songsmith Ben Lee rocking out the space earlier this year.

City Vineyard—Voices on the Hudson lineup
4.19 - David Berkeley
4.20 - The Colin Brown Trio
4.25 - Richard Shindell
4.26 - Jerry Foucault
4.27 - The Colin Brown Trio  

Staff writer
By Andrew Frisicano

Andrew is the Music editor at Time Out New York. Catch him at your local music venue, taqueria or cineplex. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewfrisicano.

For any feedback or for more information email

