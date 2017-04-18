Go to a rooftop concert at this waterfront vineyard this spring

Like wine? Like looking at New Jersey? Well, do we have the spring concert series for you. City Vineyard, which started hosting shows this winter, will feature songwriters at its waterfront rooftop venue through April. The venue, located at Tribeca's Pier 26, boasts a Hudson River view with an obstructed angle of Jersey City in all its splendor.

Tickets for the venue's Voices on the Hudson run you $20, but attendance is limited to 100, so you may want to grab an advance ticket.

Check out the full schedule below—as well as a view of Aussie songsmith Ben Lee rocking out the space earlier this year.

City Vineyard—Voices on the Hudson lineup

4.19 - David Berkeley

4.20 - The Colin Brown Trio

4.25 - Richard Shindell

4.26 - Jerry Foucault

4.27 - The Colin Brown Trio