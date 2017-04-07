Go to a sexy, fairy tale-inspired ball in New York this month

For those of us who preferred the Beast from Beauty and the Beast before he got transformed back into a white guy, there's a new fantasy ball that will indulge our most deliciously deviant instincts.

Dances of Vice, the decadent nightlife institution known for kinky recreations of the Parisian Follies and its Great Gatsby party, is bringing you Grimm's Fairytale Spring Ball on Saturday April 22.

Transforming Grand Prospect Hall into a dark and Disney-free Germanic fantasy arena, the party will feature burlesque and aerial performers from Company XIV, biergarten fountains and a full Bavarian dinner menu (including homemade apple strudel).

Like their Dark Venus: Futurerotica fetish ball on May 6, this gig is costume-mandatory, so be sure to serve evil stepmother-realness and Prince Charming-gone-wrong formalwear at the big night.

Here's a video from the most recent Dances of Vice collaboration with Company XIV:

Grimm's Fairytale Spring Ball is on Saturday April 22 at Grand Prospect Hall. Tickets are $40. You can learn more here.