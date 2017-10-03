Go to an adult sleepover surrounded by 100 Buddha sculptures at the Rubin Museum

If you don’t mind entertaining the thought of 100 Buddhas watching you while you sleep, then you should totally get tickets to this slumber party at the Rubin Museum of Art.

During its annual “Dream-Over” event (it’s a pajama party for adults) in December, guests take a snooze beneath a curated piece of artwork (in this case, 100 Buddhas), and discuss and interpret their dreams the next morning over breakfast. Before the lights go out, Buddhist monk Khenpo Lama Pema Wangdak will explain the significance of dreaming in Tibetan culture with dream expert Dr. William Braun of the New York Psychoanalytic Society & Institute.

The museum calls the experience a “blind date with a work of art.” And frankly, it sounds a whole lot better than the blind dates we’ve been on. Tickets ($125 for singles, $250 for couples) for the event go on sale October 24 and usually sell out fast. Make sure to sport your best pajama set when you go, and maybe leave the embarrassing footie PJs at home.

The Rubin Museum of Art, 150 W 17th Street (rubinmuseum.org/dreamover). Dec 2 at 8pm.

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.