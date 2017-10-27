Go to an incredibly trippy Halloween party in a New York mansion this weekend

If you're looking to opt out of the Halloween insanity in Manhattan this weekend, head to Yonkers. Fabulously opulent party You Are So Lucky takes over the Alder Manor tomorrow night with a bash that goes through the mansion's 72 rooms, a basement, library and grounds. Expect jams on multiple floors from Holmar Filipsson, Bryan Kasenic, Antenes, Life on Planets, A-Rock and many, many more.

Beyond the music, sex-positive social club NSFW will host an exclusive gathering for members on the upper floors, the Hobo Roadshow will hawk tattoos and goods, and you can count on endless hordes of masked performers to lead you into mysterious rooms.

Based on the visual inspiration guide, the aesthetic seems to be Addams Family realness, so select your insect broaches carefully.

The party goes down Saturday, October 28 starting at 9pm. Admission is $99. You can R.S.VP. here.

