Go to these benefit and anti-inauguration concerts in NYC

Put your concert-going dollars to good use: These gigs happening inauguration week (and the week after) raise money for a variety of good causes.

A Music Benefit for Planned Parenthood and The ACLU

Catch hot bands and support an important issue at the two-night Music Benefit for Planned Parenthood and the ACLU. (All ticket-sale proceeds go to both organizations.) Indie and folk-rock acts Beirut, Grizzly Bear’s Daniel Rossen and Kevin Morby perform both evenings, while folk songstress Sharon Van Etten heads up the first installment at the Music Hall of Williamsburg, and electronic pop musician Helado Negro performs at Rough Trade on the second.

Music Hall of Williamsburg, 66 North 6th St, Brooklyn (musichallofwilliamsburg.com). Wednesday, January 18 at 8pm; $40. • Rough Trade, 64 North 9th St, Brooklyn (roughtradenyc.com). Thursday, January 19 at 8pm; $30.

The Anti-Inaugural Ball

NYC’s avant-jazz and classical scenes convene for this concert-party-potluck. Admission is free, though attendees are encouraged to donate to organizations such as the ACLU, Lambda Legal and Southern Poverty Law Center at provided stations. Performers include innovative music makers such as So Percussion, International Contemporary Ensemble, JACK Quartet, pianist Phyllis Chen and saxist Darius Jones.

The DiMenna Center for Classical Music, 450 W 37th St, suite 502 (dimennacenter.org). Friday, January 20 at 7pm; free.

Alex Cameron + RIPS + Katie von Schleicher + Cones

Music newsletter A Song A Day hosts this fund-raiser for Planned Parenthood. Australian crooner Cameron, who sings pseudo-lounge tunes on his debut,Jumping the Shark, headlines, withBrooklyn indie rockers RIPS, lo-fi pop act Von Schleicher and jangly indie-rock outfit Cones opening.

Baby’s All Right, 146 Broadway, Brooklyn (babysallright.com). Monday, January 23 at 8pm; $12–$15

Sincerely, L. Cohen: A Celebration of Leonard Cohen

This tribute to the late, great Cohen doubles as a benefit for the Preemptive Love Coalition, a nonprofit that helps individuals affected by terrorism and war. The diverse roster of talent includes Sonic Youth guitarist Lee Renaldo, Okkervil River frontman Will Sheff, Patti Smith collaborator Lenny Kaye, Deer Tick singer Ian O’Neill and singer-songwriters Josh Ritter, Amy Helm, Teddy Thompson and Lucy Wainwright Roche, backed by a house band.

Music Hall of Williamsburg, 66 North 6th St, Brooklyn (musichallofwilliamsburg.com). Tuesday, January 24 at 8pm; $22–$25.

Foster Care + Tower + Tournament + Fur Helmet + Bad Bone

If you haven’t gotten acquainted with the riff-heavy scuzz rock of Tournament or the bare-knuckled garage-punk of Foster Care, this philanthropic rock show, which also donates proceeds to Planned Parenthood, is a great chance. Pony up money for raffle tickets to win prizes from local institutions like Allied Tattoo and the Levee.

Shea Stadium, 20 Meadow St, Brooklyn (liveatsheastadium.com). Friday, January 27 at 8pm; $12.

Scully + Decorum + NOIA + Christian Peslak Band + Milk Dick

A secret headliner tops the bill at this Planned Parenthood benefit, but even as advertised, there’s a lot to like on this local-heavy lineup, from dreamy garage group Scully to poppy punk trio Milk Dick. In addition to the music, more than a dozen businesses, including Main Drag Music and Nitehawk Cinema, have donated raffle prizes.

Alphaville, 140 Wilson Ave, Brooklyn (alphavillebk.com). Friday, January 27 at 8pm; $12.

Before The Wall: A Benefit to Support Immigrant Communities

Show your support for immigrant communities at this concert, which features performances by Shilpa Ray and the Kominas that benefits Sapna NYC and Women for Afghan Women.

Littlefield, 622 DeGraw St, Brooklyn (littlefieldnyc.com). Friday, January 27 at 8pm; $12–$50.