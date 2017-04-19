  • Blog
Governors Island will be more accessible by ferry this summer

By Will Pulos Posted: Wednesday April 19 2017, 2:24pm

Photograph: Courtesy Governors Island

Governors Island will be easier to get to this summer, especially for many Brooklyn residents, thanks to the new citywide ferry service

It was confirmed this week that the South Brooklyn route of the service will include a loop between Red Hook’s Atlantic Basin, Brooklyn Bridge Park and Governors Island on weekends. The route is set to launch on June 1 with a 6:30am ferry departing from Bay Ridge. 

You can see full schedule and route for South Brooklyn on the NYC Ferry site. It also includes stops in Bay Ridge, Sunset Park, Red Hook, Brooklyn Bridge Park, DUMBO and Pier 11 in Manhattan.

 

