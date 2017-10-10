Grand Central will transform into a free movie theater next week

If the gorgeous ceilings of Grand Central Terminal aren't already enough of a draw for you, how about a movie screening inside these hallowed halls?

Rooftop Films and the Museum of the Moving Image are putting on Grand Central Cinema, a night of celebrating Grand Central on film. The space will show film clips featuring Grand Central in Vanderbilt Hall throughout the day, followed by a free (but ticketed) showing of North by Northwest starring Cary Grant at 7:30pm. That's right: You'll watch a movie in Grand Central that has a famous scene featuring Grand Central. There will also be an illustrated talk from architect James Sanders—who authored the book Celluloid Skyline—on the terminal's role in film history at 12:30pm, and you can purchase snacks from vendors like the Campbell Bar and Shake Shack to get that movie-going vibe.

RSVP for your tickets now here.