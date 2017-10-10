  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Grand Central will transform into a free movie theater next week

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Jillian Anthony Posted: Tuesday October 10 2017, 6:04pm

Grand Central will transform into a free movie theater next week
Photograph: Jeffrey Gurwin
Grand Central Terminal

If the gorgeous ceilings of Grand Central Terminal aren't already enough of a draw for you, how about a movie screening inside these hallowed halls? 

Rooftop Films and the Museum of the Moving Image are putting on Grand Central Cinema, a night of celebrating Grand Central on film. The space will show film clips featuring Grand Central in Vanderbilt Hall throughout the day, followed by a free (but ticketed) showing of North by Northwest starring Cary Grant at 7:30pm. That's right: You'll watch a movie in Grand Central that has a famous scene featuring Grand Central. There will also be an illustrated talk from architect James Sanders—who authored the book Celluloid Skyline—on the terminal's role in film history at 12:30pm, and you can purchase snacks from vendors like the Campbell Bar and Shake Shack to get that movie-going vibe.

RSVP for your tickets now here.

 

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Jillian Anthony 505 Posts

Jillian Anthony is the editor of Time Out New York and writes sex and dating advice for the weekly column Let Us Sex-plain. She’d rather be with her cat. Follow her on Twitter at @jillathrilla.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest