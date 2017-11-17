Gwyneth Paltrow’s goop now has a pop-up in NYC and it’s ridiculous

The annual holiday gift guide from goop, Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle and e-commerce brand, dropped on Thursday. It’s chock-full of the kinds of items you've come to expect from the line, like a set of $118 pair of pajama pants and a $6 million private island in Belize. But you no longer have to go online to explore recommendations from the Academy Award-winning actress (and entrepreneur)—the holiday guide now has a physical manifestation.

On Thursday, Goop Gift opened in Noho at 25 Bond St, a pop-up shop shilling some of Gwyneth’s favorite items this year. The merchandise is arranged to reflect the 12 different categories in the online guide, such as “The Guy” and “Ridiculous but Awesome.” The store will also add a few in-person touches that you can’t find on goop’s website: personalized gift wrapping, hand calligraphy and a build-your-own “Grey Goose Espresso Martini gift set.”

Sure, there could be better ways to spend your money—but that’s not what goop is about. This is the brand that recommended a $15,000 gold plated dildo. It’s clearly transcended any common sense and human norms.

Photograph: Courtesy goop/Adrian Gaut

