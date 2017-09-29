  • Blog
Have you seen the ginormous cheese sandwich at Katz's Deli?

By Alyson Penn Posted: Friday September 29 2017, 3:14pm

Everyone knows what the mile-high pastrami sandwiches look like at the famous Lower East Side deli, Katz's Delicatessen. But a recently, a customer tweeted out a photo about a lesser-known one that's been on the menu for quite some time: the cheese sandwich. Completely meat-free, this sandy has about a dozen thick Swiss, muenster and American cheese slices stacked below tomatoes, lettuce and onions and looks pretty...well, not like the meat one.

The owner recently divulged that it's not ordered that frequently.

