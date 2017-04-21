Here are all the subway service changes coming for you this weekend

After a power outage at 7th Avenue-53rd Street earlier today, a dark cloud of chaos descended on the New York subway system during the morning commute. Riders fought valiantly to get to work against massive delays on the A, B, C, D, E, F, J, M, N, R, Q and Z lines. Personally, I spent a lovely 45 minutes at the Second Avenue F stop wondering just how many people I would be squeezed between once a train finally came. (It was about six.) Even after making it to a random stop in Midtown, I was still about three avenues over from where I needed to be. It was truly a hero’s journey.

Service finally resumed at 11:30am today after the MTA connected backup generators at the station. (It was a Con Ed equipment failure.) The MTA has assured traumatized New Yorkers that the evening commute shouldn’t be too affected by this morning’s power outage, with the possible exception of the lines that bypass Seventh Avenue.

Governor Cuomo had the following to say on the incident in a statement:

“The loss of power due to a Con Edison equipment failure during the morning rush hour caused a cascading effect and impacted the lives of thousands of commuters. The New York City subway system is the lifeblood of the city and a critical means of transportation for millions of people, which is why we are making unprecedented capital investments into modernizing the system. The MTA will continue to deploy emergency resources to address the short-term issues, and our investigation will address all aspects of today’s events to get to the bottom of what happened.”

In any event, we’ll still have to put up with more subway service changes over the weekend, per usual. Here are the ones to look out for according to the MTA Weekender.

1 trains

No trains between 14th Street and South Ferry.

Uptown trains skip 18th, 23rd and 28th streets.

Downtown trains skip 28th, 23rd and 18th streets from 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

2 trains

Trains will run local in both directions between 34th Street-Penn Station and Chambers Street.

3 trains

Trains will run local in both directions between 34th Street-Penn Station and Chambers Street.

Trains will replace No. 4 trains in Brooklyn.

The Sutter Avenue-Rutland Road and Junius Street stations are closed for renovation.

4 trains

No trains between Brooklyn Bridge and Utica Avenue/New Lots Avenue.

Trains will run local in both directions between 125th Street and Brooklyn Bridge.

5 trains

No trains running from 11:45 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Sunday.

No trains between Grand Central-42nd Street and Bowling Green Sunday.

No trains between East 180th Street and Dyre Avenue from 8 a.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday.

7 trains

Trains board at the Flushing-bound platform at the Hunters Point Avenue and Vernon Boulevard-Jackson Avenue stations (12:40am to 5am, Friday and Saturday)

A trains

Trains run along the F line in both directions between West Fourth Street and Jay Street-MetroTech.

Trains will make local stops in both directions at 23rd and 50th streets.

Ozone Park/Far Rockaway-bound trains will skip 116th, 110th, 103rd, 96th, 86th, 81st and 72nd streets from midnight to 6 a.m. Saturday and Sunday and from midnight to 5 a.m. Monday.

C trains

Trains run along the F line in both directions between West Fourth Street and Jay Street-MetroTech.

Euclid Avenue-bound trains will skip 116th, 110th, 103rd, 96th, 86th, 81st and 72nd streets.

E trains, all weekend

Trains run along the F line in both directions between West Fourth Street and 21st Street-Queensbridge.

Jamaica Center-bound trains will skip Elmhurst Avenue, Grand Avenue, Woodhaven Boulevard, 63rd Drive and 67th Avenue from midnight to 6 a.m. Saturday and Sunday and from midnight to 5 a.m. Monday.

B trains

The B train does not operate on weekends.

F trains

The Coney Island-bound platforms at Avenue I, Bay Parkway, Avenue N, Avenue P, Avenue U and Avenue X are closed for renovation.

M trains

No trains between Myrtle and Metropolitan avenues.

Essex Street-bound trains will skip Flushing Avenue, Lorimer Street and Hewes Street from 5:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.

J trains

Broad Street-bound trains will skip Flushing Avenue, Lorimer Street and Hewes Street from 11:45 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Sunday.

The Manhattan-bound platforms at the 104th and 121st street stations are closed for renovation.

Z trains

The Z train does not operate on weekends.

N trains

The 53rd Street station is closed for renovation.

Manhattan-bound platforms at 86th Street, Avenue U, Kings Highway, 20th Avenue, 18th Avenue, New Utrecht Avenue and Fort Hamilton Parkway are closed for renovation.

R trains

The 53rd Street station is closed for renovation.

Service operates to and from the 179th Street station.

Jamaica-bound trains will skip Elmhurst Avenue, Grand Avenue, Woodhaven Boulevard, 63rd Drive and 67th Avenue.

W trains

The W train does not operate on weekends.