Here are some George Michael tribute parties happening in NYC this week

As our country heads into an uncertain political and cultural future, the loss of great artists come as a particularly rough blow. In the case of George Michael, the world has just lost a source of endless joy. The pop goliath with an angelic voice and Apollonian looks died of heart failure on Sunday, after a year that saw his legacy honored in two movies, Deadpool and Keanu.

If you're looking to celebrate Michael's library of epic hits, including "Last Christmas," "Freedom," and "Careless Whisper," or if you just need to dance off the grief of losing your your favorite icons (Prince, David Bowie and Carrie Fisher, we're screaming your names), there are a few parties where you can pay tribute this week:

George Michael Tribute

Pyramid Club, Thursday December 29, 8pm–4am; $6.

To honor the man with the crucifix earring, the Metro ’80s Dance Party will be throwing down jams from Michael's WHAM! years and beyond, along with hits from his contemporaries.

Fuck Off 2016: A Tribute to George Michael, Prince and David Bowie

House of Yes, Thursday December 29, 10pm–4am; free.

Serve up Ziggy Stardust Realness, iron your best puffy shirt, or cut up your WHAM! tanktop and head to this sendup to the three queer superheroes we lost in 2016: Prince, George Michael, and David Bowie. House of Yes is offering drink specials to the best-dressed revelers, so bring it and honor the champs.

Faith, Freedom and Sex: A Celebration of George Michael

Littlefield, Friday December 30 at 10pm; $5.

DJ Brian Blackout and Music Video Time Machine's Stephen Pitalo will spin classics, b-sides, music videos and live performances by the Grecian god of pop music at this marathon fan tribute night.

You're also bound to get your fill of George Michael at these decade-themed parties over the weekend: Tainted Love-’80s Dance Party at The Bell House on Friday and the one-two punch of I Love the ’90s and Back to the Eighties at Le Poisson Rouge on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

In the meantime, you've got a bastion of George Michael hits to listen to. Here's a good place to start: