Here are the upcoming NYC protests against Trump’s refugee ban

Protests have been springing up across New York since President Trump signed an executive order barring immigration from seven majority-Muslim countries last Friday. With the ban still in place (and over 100,000 people already affected) political action events are still being scheduled to speak out against the ban. Here are some of them over the next few weeks.

FEB 4

LGBT Solidarity Rally

This rally, taking place tomorrow outside of the historic Stonewall Inn, is being co-sponsored by almost every LGBT-rights organization in the city. The event will feature speakers expressing solidarity with the immigrants affected by the ban, as well as speaking out against Trump’s selection of many anti-LGBT nominees and appointees.

FEB 5



This Is What Democracy Sounds Like

This “community sing-a-long for freedom” will be held under the Washington Square Arch this Sunday. In addition to singing for justice, participants will also be asking for donations to the ACLUE. Children, instruments, singers and donations are welcome.

FEB 7



NYC Students Walkout!: No Ban No Wall

New York students from different schools and institutions will be walking out of classes at noon on Tuesday to support the ban. The event is co-sponsored by NY Immigration Coalition, Arab American Association NY and MPower Change.

Resist Trump Tuesdays

This march will gather at Columbus Square at 6pm Tuesday night and then march to Trump Tower to protest the president’s discriminatory policies with a focus on his executive orders, potential discriminatory legislation, attacks on the affordable care act and his cabinet appointees.

FEB 12

LGBTQ Make-Out at Trump Tower

All members of the LGBTQ community are invited to make-out in front of Trump Tower as an “intersectional celebration and amplification of marginalized voices.” A make-out partner is not required and allies are welcome as well.

Jewish Community Action for Refugees

HIAS, the refugee agency of the Jewish community, is hosting this event to call on the country to reopen its doors to refugees fleeing violence and persecution. The community action will be held at Battery Park on Sunday beginning at 11am.

FEB 17

General Strike Against Trump Rally

The New York portion of this planned national strike will gather on the Friday before President’s Weekend to protest the administration. Those who can take off work can meet at Washington Square Park at 2pm. The protesters will be demanding an end to the ban, healthcare for all, no pipelines, for Trump to release his taxes and to end the global gag rule.