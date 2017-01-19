Here’s a video of someone dying their hair on the subway

Every subway station may now have free Wi-Fi, but it’s still probably going to be awhile until they install rinsing stations.
An intrepid commuter captured the following video of a woman actually dying her hair on a 4 train, because simple pole hogging is so 2016. Let’s hope it was an express so it had time to set.
[The Root]
I had someone do exactly the same thing while I was sitting next to them on the Q64. I nearly died. I was wearing my good clothing too. It might be the same person.