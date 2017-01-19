  • Blog
Here’s a video of someone dying their hair on the subway

By Will Pulos Posted: Thursday January 19 2017, 2:08pm

Every subway station may now have free Wi-Fi, but it’s still probably going to be awhile until they install rinsing stations.

An intrepid commuter captured the following video of a woman actually dying her hair on a 4 train, because simple pole hogging is so 2016. Let’s hope it was an express so it had time to set.

[The Root]

Staff writer
By Will Pulos 928 Posts

Will Pulos is the Content Editor at Time Out New York. He's remarkably bad at predicting the plot of movies. Follow him on Twitter at @willpulos.

For any feedback or for more information email

Mary F
Mary F

I had someone do exactly the same thing while I was sitting next to them on the Q64.  I nearly died.  I was wearing my good clothing too.  It might be the same person.