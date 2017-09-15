Here’s every action-inspiring event happening for Global Citizen Week

The main event for this year's Global Citizen Festival brings Stevie Wonder, Green Day, the Killers and more to Central Park on Saturday, September 23. But there's a whole lot more happening too. From September 17–23, Global Citizen Week will host speakers, panels, activations and music, all tied to the organization's goal of ending extreme poverty around the world. We've broken down the whole calendar below—visit the fest's website for more info.

Sun 17

Breaking the Silence: Beyond the Dream 2pm at The Riverside Church

Mon 18

Global Citizen Live! 7pm at Skirball Center for the Performing Arts

lululemon In-store Event 7pm-9pm at HUB Seventeen Lululemon Flatiron



International Conference on Sustainable Development (ICSD) 9am-5pm at Lerner Hall, Columbia University



Concert for a Sustainable Planet 7:30pm-9:30pm at Zankel Hall, Carnegie Hall



Citi Sound Vault presents Mumford & Sons 9pm at United Palace Theater

Tue 19

Movement Makers presented by Citi 10am-5pm at Skirball Center for the Performing Arts



P&G Presents: An Evening for Girls' Education 5pm-7pm at Skirball Center for the Performing Arts



Global Citizen & Cadillac Present: Accelerator Series Andra Day 7pm at Cadillac House

International Conference on Sustainable Development (ICSD) 9am-5pm at Lerner Hall, Columbia University

Amazon Solutions Day 9am-4pm at Columbia School of Social Work

Wed 20

Gates/Project Everyone event - Goal Keepers 9am-3pm at Lincoln Center

Make SDGs Happen through Integrated Thinking Social Hall, Union Theological Seminary

Low-Emissions Solutions Conference 9am-5pm at Faculty House, Columbia University

Global Environmental Charter 9am-6:30pm at Faculty House, Columbia University

Good Food? 5:30pm - 7:30pm at Pampano, 209 E 49th St

TEDGlobal>NYC 7pm at The Town Hall

Thu 21

Coming Clean for Child Health 6:30pm-9:30pm at Tenement Museum



Travel Blogger Summit on Study Abroad & Global Citizenship Hostelling International NYC, 891 Amsterdam

Global Citizen & Cadillac Present: Accelerator Series: Demi Lovato 7pm at Cadillac House, 330 Hudson Street

lululemon Immersive Meditation 7-8pm (immersive meditation), 8-10pm (reception) at Lululemon 5th Avenue, 597 5th Ave

Low-Emissions Solutions Conference Faculty House, Columbia University at 64 Morningside Drive (enter on 116th Street between Amsterdam Ave and Morningside Dr)

Fri 22

Travel Blogger Summit on Study Abroad & Global Citizenship Hostelling International NYC, 891 Amsterdam

GC @ Citi Field Mets Game: Mets vs. National 7:10pm at Citi Field

Sat 23

Global Citizen Festival