Here's how public transportation is being affected by today's snowstorm

With the city currently urging New Yorkers to rely on public transportation as the snow continues to fall today, it’s extra important to know the status of current train and bus lines into and around NYC. Here’s the most recent news:

SUBWAY

Due to an earlier incident at 86 Street, 4, 5 and 6 train service is currently running with delays. Due to the NYCT Cold Weather Plan, there’s currently no 6 express train service in the Bronx. For the most up-to-the-minute update, check here for status changes.

BUSES

ALL Brooklyn local, limited, select and express busses are running with delays in both directions due to the snow storm. All limited bus service will be making local stops. M34A-SBS, M23-SBS and M43A-SBS busses are all currently running on detours. All Queens local, limited, select and express buses are running with delays in both directions, and S44, S57, S42, S52, S66 and S93 busses are all detoured. For information on detours, you can find more information here.

FERRIES, BRIDGES AND AIRPORTS

The George Washington Bridge sidewalk is currently closed due to adverse weather conditions, and there’s currently 35 mph restriction on the bridge. There are widespread flight cancellations at JFK and Laguardia. Ferries are running with extensive delays due to reduced visibility.