Here’s what JFK is going to look like after $10 billion in improvements

“Baby, let me upgrade ya.” —Beyoncé. Also, Governor Andrew Cuomo to JFK Airport.

Governor Cuomo revealed the plans today to overhaul JFK airport similar to the changes already underway at LaGuardia Airport.

There are six major changes that the improvements will be focusing on: interconnecting the terminals by expanding the newer ones, redesigning the roadways around the airport, expanding the parking lots, upgrading the current dining and shopping, expanding the taxiways and boosting the airport's security.

The redesign also includes the brand new TWA Flight Center Hotel which is currently being constructed. Sixty million people currently pass through JFK every year with that number expected to rise to 100 million by 2050.

That’s gonna be one hell of a line at Shake Shack.

Check out the recently-unveiled renderings below.

Rendering: Governor Cuomo's Office

Rendering: Governor Cuomo's Office

Rendering: Governor Cuomo's Office