Hidden caves from the 1800s to open in Brooklyn for one day only

New York City is filled with vestiges from bygone eras. From 17th century sculptures to witchy cemeteries, the city makes no effort to hide its history. That said, there are plenty of old spaces in New York that are hidden from public view—and you can explore one of them this weekend.

On Saturday, Crown Heights-based cheesemonger Crown Finish Caves is offering a unique peek into its set of 19th century caves located 30 feet beneath Bergen Street. The company is set in the former Nassau Brewing building, and uses the tunnels once used by brewers to age their moldy milk into delicacies. The temperature in the tunnels is roughly 50 degrees throughout the year, which, according to Crown Finish Caves's website, is the "perfect temperature for aging cheese."

This weekend's event will include a wine and cheese tasting, and proceeds will benefit the expansion of the nearby Maple Street School. Tickets go for $70, which might seem like a lot for a wine and cheese event, but feels like a steal when you add historic cheese caves into the mix.