Hillary Clinton kicked off her book tour in NYC this morning, and her squad came out in full force

By Clayton Guse Posted: Tuesday September 12 2017, 12:00pm

Hillary Clinton has been relatively absent from the national spotlight since losing the presidential election last November. Fittingly, the release of her new book, What Happened, comes on a day when New Yorkers return to the polls, this time for a municipal primary election. She kicked off her book tour with a signing event at the Union Square Barnes & Noble today, and boy, oh boy, did her supporters turn out.

A line began forming outside the store as early as 4pm on Monday afternoon, and it wrapped around the block by early this morning. The book signing kicked off at 11am on Tuesday, and, by the looks of the turnout, Clinton is in for a gauntlet of scribbling and hand-shaking today. If you didn't manage to snag a spot in line, you can always try to score tickets to her event at the Temple Emanu-El Streiker Center in November (it sold out fast, but keep an eye on StubHub and other third party sellers for seats).

Staff writer
By Clayton Guse 289 Posts

Clayton is a digital editor for Time Out New York. He has an overwhelming love for south-facing windows and bicycles. Follow him on Twitter @ClaytonGuse.

For any feedback or for more information email

Gary Seven

Her support base is proof that cognitive bias rationales are not exclusively reserved for the right wing.  