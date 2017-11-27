Hit up an immersive after-hours holiday party at MoMA PS1 next month

An event coming to MoMA PS1 this December is about to put the “art” in holiday party. (Don’t you roll your eyes at me during the holidays!)

Tickets for “Night at the Museum: Artist Holiday Party” include access to the current exhibitions at the Queens museum such as the acclaimed Carolee Schneemann retrospective and the largest exhibition of the works of Cathy Wilkes to date.

On top of having access to exhibitions after-hours, guests will also be able to enjoy seasonal treats and cocktails, and can explore the VW Dome reimagined as a giant snowglobe. Because who doesn’t want to feel trapped inside of an icy, glass-enclosed ball for a few hours?

The party runs from 8pm to midnight with tickets going for just $15.

