How to see where all your favorite TV shows and movies were filmed in NYC

New York City already feels a bit like a living movie set, what with the fashionably dressed commuters, resident crazy people and stunning scenery. Once you can spot the filming locations from all your favorite TV shows and movies, the city seems even more cinematic. Los Angeles might be the home of the entertainment industry, but New York City gets all the credit for serving as a backdrop for everything from Friends to Breakfast at Tiffany's. Take these nine tours to explore all the city's most iconic filming locations, including the deli from When Harry Met Sally and the infamous Seinfeld soup nazi.

Friends

How exactly did Monica and Rachel afford that massive apartment? Sure, the show claimed they were illegally subletting the place from Grandma Geller, but it still seems like a stretch for a waitress and often-unemployed chef. This tour takes you to see the real Greenwich Village apartment building used for exterior shots on the show, but sadly, there’s no Central Perk on the ground floor. Where are you supposed to get a cup of coffee around here?!

Seinfeld

See the neighborhoods where Jerry, Kramer, George and Elaine all hung out on the so-called “show about nothing.” You’ll even pass the real-life soup nazi on this tour, and Seinfeld aficionados will be happy to know there’s still “no soup for you!” if you don’t have your order and money ready when you get to the front of the line.

Sex and the City

No matter whether they were gossiping in a bar, restaurant or cafe, Carrie Bradshaw and co. always looked beyond fabulous. Catch a glimpse of the super glamorous New York you’ve seen on Sex and the City on this tour of more than 40 locations from the show and the movie. There’s even time to stop at a bar for a Cosmo!

Gossip Girl

Spotted: You at all of B. and S.’s favorite hangouts on the Upper East Side. XOXO, Gossip Girl. OK, so you probably won’t receive that blast on your Sidekick anytime soon, but you can step into the lives of the privileged teens on Gossip Girl on this three-hour bus tour. If you really want to cement your Manhattan socialite status, why not pick up a bag when the tour stops at Serena’s favorite store, Henri Bendel?

When Harry Met Sally

This Nora Ephron film shows so many classic New York landmarks, it’s as much a love letter to the city as it is one to Harry and Sally’s relationship. After their first meeting, Sally drops Harry off at Washington Square Park; later in their relationship, the famous “I’ll have what she’s having” bit happens in Katz’s Deli. And who could forget that fateful moment they realize their feelings for one another in the Met in front of the Temple of Dendur? Retrace their footsteps on this bus tour.

The Sopranos

Explore the real-life locations where Tony and his “waste management consultant” colleagues did deals, planned hits and talked shop on the hit HBO series. This bus tour leaves the city for the New Jersey suburbs, where much of the show was filmed. A former extra on the series will act as your tour guide for the day, so you’ll get all kinds of behind-the-scenes scoop, too.

The Real Housewives of New York City

Reality TV fans, we’ve got something for you, too. You’ll feel like the newest RHONY cast member after you visit the places where Bethenny, Aviva, Dorinda and all the other ladies have dined, shopped and feuded—think Beautique, Tao and other scene-y spots.

Breakfast at Tiffany’s and other classic movies

The Seven Year Itch, Manhattan, Rosemary’s Baby, the aforementioned Breakfast at Tiffany’s—you’ll celebrate all the oldies-but-goodies on this Turner Classic Movies tour. Your deluxe coach even includes a TV that your guide will use to show clips of the films referenced.

How I Met Your Mother and other NBC shows

NBC is responsible for so many classics: Seinfeld, Friends, Frasier, Saturday Night Live, the list goes on and on. Your tour starts with some of the landmark locations used in shows and movies before heading inside the network’s headquarters to explore the production studios and film sets. You’ll even get the chance to film a five-minute talk show segment of your own. Ready for your closeup?