Interactive map shows where the most-educated New Yorkers live

New York is home to countless intellectuals, innovators and thought leaders. Some of the best universities in the country are here, and the city attracts talented people from the world's most-renowned educational institutions. But New York's most-educated residents are not distributed equally across the city (it's not even close). A new interactive map produced by Texas Christian University professor Kyle Walker breaks down exactly where New York's (and the rest of the country's) degree-holding population resides.

The map looks into public data of the highest level of educational attainment of the U.S. population ages 25 and older. The data is summarized into five categories, which are reflected on the map: red represents areas in which the medium educational attainment is less than a high school degree, orange represents those with a high school degree, yellow represents some college, green represents a bachelor's degree and blue represents a graduate degree.

Not surprisingly, Manhattan is filled to the brim with graduate degrees, and the farther way from the island you look, the the less-educated the population. You can sift through the entire map here, and discover for yourself where New York's most-educated (and perhaps most-indebted) residents live.