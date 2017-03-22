  • Blog
It’s going to be 30 degrees warmer than today on Saturday

By Will Pulos Posted: Wednesday March 22 2017, 1:08pm

Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Billie Grace Ward

Our year of yo-yo weather patterns is set to continue this week with the temperature climbing an impressive 30 degrees by Saturday. 

Those of you who shivered on your way to work today at least have something to look forward in just a few days. While the current average temperature in the city is 35 degrees, the high winds have it feeling more like a teeth-chattering 26.

In three days, we’ll be enjoying a relatively balmy high of 67 degrees, which is 14 degrees above normal for March 25. That’s thanks to high pressure settling off the East Coast that will force a flow of warm air into the region.

Time to break out the seasonally-inappropriate shorts and rosé!

