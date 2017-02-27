It's going to warm up to the 70s again this week

If you’re already missing the record-breaking warm weather from last Friday, luckily you’re not going to have to wait too long for the city to warm up again.

Clouds are expected to move into the area this afternoon with high temperatures in the low 50s. After that, the temperatures will start warming up Tuesday night and Wednesday. In fact, the temperature on Wednesday could once again edge into the 70s with a current forecasted high of 71 degrees.

Following a sunny start, clouds will increase this afternoon. Temperatures will also warm up with rain Tuesday night & Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/kz8QDRiv2F — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) February 27, 2017

But don’t get too excited. It won’t be quite as nice as last week’s gloriously warm Friday. Rain is expected to start Tuesday night and continue into Wednesday with the chance of thunderstorms.

Seems like we've just decided to skip winter this year.