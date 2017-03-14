  • Blog
It’s so cold, upstate New York homes are turning into ice castles

By Jennifer Picht Posted: Tuesday March 14 2017, 1:40pm

 

Check out this frozen fortress! Although winter storm Stella brought way less snow than expected, other New York residents are feeling her icy wrath. 

Due to a recent windstorm at Lake Ontario in Webster, NY, several upstate beach homes have transformed into magnificent ice castles.

WROC news anchor John Kucko captured these ice-coated homes on Instagram two days ago, and now the images have gone viral. As beautiful as these frozen homes look, we certainly wouldn't want to get too close to those sharp, deathly-looking icicles. Stay safe (and warm) out there, New York! 

 

 

Jennifer is the Things to Do editor at Time Out New York. She is the proud owner of a kangaroo onesie and can recite every line from the film Spice World. Follow her on Twitter at @jenpicht.

