It’s so cold, upstate New York homes are turning into ice castles

A post shared by @johnkucko on Mar 12, 2017 at 6:28am PDT

Check out this frozen fortress! Although winter storm Stella brought way less snow than expected, other New York residents are feeling her icy wrath.

Due to a recent windstorm at Lake Ontario in Webster, NY, several upstate beach homes have transformed into magnificent ice castles.

WROC news anchor John Kucko captured these ice-coated homes on Instagram two days ago, and now the images have gone viral. As beautiful as these frozen homes look, we certainly wouldn't want to get too close to those sharp, deathly-looking icicles. Stay safe (and warm) out there, New York!