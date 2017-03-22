  • Blog
It’s still illegal to dance in some parts of New York

By Will Pulos Posted: Wednesday March 22 2017, 6:46pm

Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/dangerismycat

If you cut footloose at many New York establishments, you can still get in trouble with the law.

That’s thanks to a Cabaret Law that’s been on the book since 1926 and is still enforced. The law prohibits dancing at New York venues that don't have a cabaret license, and has been used in the past to crack down on black jazz clubs in the ‘20s, nightlife in the ‘90s and more.

Less than .01% of bars and restaurants in the city actually have a cabaret license, so the law has effectively driven dance culture in the city underground, sometimes to dangerous venues. As a result, the Dance Liberation Network & NYC Artist Coalition are partnering to throw an event called “Let NYC Dance” next Thursday, March 30.

The event, which will be held at Market Hotel (1140 Myrtle Ave.) from 7pm-8:15pm is meant to raise awareness about the law and call for its repeal. If you can’t make it, you can also voice your support by signing the following petition.

