Japan Week is taking over New York beginning March 8

For those of us who still haven't made good on our challenge to check out Tokyo, NYC is throwing us a bone.

This week marks NYC's annual Japan Week, which gives New Yorkers a chance to learn about the country's culture and find out about traveling opportunities. For its sixth edition, the festival will be setting up shop in Grand Central Terminal's Vanderbilt Hall, with a massive Zen Garden centerpiece installation, complete with sand, trees and rocks—designed by Yuri Ugaya. You can also expect plenty of treats, art and more.

Japan Week goes down on Wednesday from 3–8pm, Thursday from 10am–8pm and on Friday from 10am–7pm. You can learn more at the Japan Week site.