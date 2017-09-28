  • Blog
Jason Mraz is making his Broadway debut in Waitress

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Thursday September 28 2017, 11:46am

Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Yupeng Wu

It’s going to be the perfect Christmas present for your mom. Jason Mraz will be making his Broadway debut in Waitress on November 3, and tickets are on sale now.

The singer and ukulele player will star as Dr. Pomatter alongside Betsy Wolfe as Jenna Hunterson (a role formerly played by Jessie Mueller and the play’s composer and songwriter, Sara Bareilles). He’ll be swapping avocados for strawberry pies for a 10-week engagement.

Though it’ll be Mraz’s first time onstage, he’s already familiar with the music: He sang two tunes with Bareilles on her album of the play’s score, What’s Inside: Songs from Waitress. Yes, they’re just as hummable as “I’m Yours.” 

There’s no word yet on if Mraz be allowed to wear a fedora onstage.

Staff writer
By Rebecca Fontana 451 Posts

Rebecca Fontana is the Digital Content Director at Time Out New York. She once skipped Easter dinner because she won the Hamilton lottery. Follow her on Twitter at @RebeccaEFontana.

For any feedback or for more information email

