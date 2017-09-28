Jason Mraz is making his Broadway debut in Waitress

It’s going to be the perfect Christmas present for your mom. Jason Mraz will be making his Broadway debut in Waitress on November 3, and tickets are on sale now.

The singer and ukulele player will star as Dr. Pomatter alongside Betsy Wolfe as Jenna Hunterson (a role formerly played by Jessie Mueller and the play’s composer and songwriter, Sara Bareilles). He’ll be swapping avocados for strawberry pies for a 10-week engagement.

Though it’ll be Mraz’s first time onstage, he’s already familiar with the music: He sang two tunes with Bareilles on her album of the play’s score, What’s Inside: Songs from Waitress. Yes, they’re just as hummable as “I’m Yours.”

There’s no word yet on if Mraz be allowed to wear a fedora onstage.

Want to see the best musical theater in New York? Get tickets to upcoming Broadway shows.