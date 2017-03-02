  • Blog
Join a mass meditation (with over a thousand people) on top of this skyscraper

By Jennifer Picht Posted: Thursday March 2 2017, 12:55pm

Photograph: Courtesy The Big Quiet

A mass meditation class above the clouds? Sounds like a dream! We can assure you that this is no fantasy, as The Big Quiet in collaboration with Kit and Ace are hosting another spellbinding, relaxation event at the top of One World Observatory. Oh, we’re just swooning thinking about those gorgeous views!

Over 1,000 people will attend the event held on Sunday, March 19 at 9pm. The evening features an intergroup prologue, string musicians, mellifluous vocalists and DJs. A ticket ($40) grants you access to the class and a meditation cushion (which you get to keep!) and a dinner salad from Sweetgreen.

Cop your ticket here and take a load off! 

Staff writer
By Jennifer Picht 732 Posts

Jennifer is the Things to Do editor at Time Out New York. She is the proud owner of a kangaroo onesie and can recite every line from the film Spice World. Follow her on Twitter at @jenpicht.

For any feedback or for more information email

