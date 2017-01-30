Just pretend it’s summer already with Shake Shack’s new BBQ menu

Ah, summer. Who doesn’t miss those warm nights, trips to the beach, rooftop parties, not living under a proto-fascist kleptocracy…

It may not be possible to seasonally teleport to June right now, but Shake Shack’s new BBQ menu may be the next best thing. The new menu will have you feeling like you’re at a backyard cookout in no time with three new items.

The BBQ Chick’n Shack is a crispy fried chicken breast with BBQ sauce and pickles, the BBQ ShackMeister Burger is bringing you an angus beef cheeseburger slathered in crispy shallots marinated in ShackMeister Ale and Shack BBQ and the BBQ Bacon Cheese Fries are the chain’s classic crinkle cuts topped with cheese sauce, bacon, and wait for it… BBQ sauce.

Pass the Bud Light and don’t forget your bathing suit! The new menu launches on February 7 for a limited time.