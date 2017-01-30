Keep speaking out against Trump's travel ban at these events this week

Since President Trump signed an executive order on Friday barring immigration from seven majority-Muslim countries (including Syrian refugees), travelers to the United States have been detained in airports across the US, put on planes and told to leave the country and have had to radically alter their life plans in response to the sudden ban. People with green cards have been taken off flights, families have been separated and students have been unable to return to their classes because they happened to be abroad at the time the EO was signed.

Two major protests were quickly organized in the city over the weekend to speak out against the policy, which is still being enforced extremely haphazardly. One protest at JFK Airport on Saturday eventually grew to include thousands. A second one, in view of the Statue of Liberty, spread out across Battery Park yesterday.

Even though a federal judge issued a ruling on Saturday night which should have stopped those already in the country from being put on planes and sent back, CBP officials are still not allowing detainees access to lawyers in many cases. On top of that, the travel ban itself is still currently in effect for at least the next three months, and when it comes to Syrian refugees, indefinitely.

Here are some NYC events over the next few days where you can continue to speak out about the policy. Going forward, this site is a great resource for any upcoming political action events in New York.

University Rally to Support Muslim Community

This rally will meet at the Low Steps at Columbia University at 5pm today and will focus on the students, workers and their dependents that have been affected by the ban.

Rally Against Hate on the Lower East Side

Councilwoman Rosie Mendez is leading this rally at 6:30pm tonight at Tompkins Square Park, at the former bandshell near East 7th Street. Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer and Public Advocate Letitia James will also be at the event.

What the Fuck, Chuck?

This rally will take place outside of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s home tomorrow night at 6pm near Grand Army Plaza in Park Slope. It will be focused on pressuring him to continue to speak up for liberal values, including immigrant rights, and to stop voting for Trump’s cabinet nominees.

No Ban No Wall! March for Muslims and Allies!

This march against Trump’s ban will start in Foley Square on Wednesday at 5pm, and then march to the ICE Office, about four minutes away.