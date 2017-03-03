  • Blog
LA's famous Eggslut breakfast sandwiches are coming to NYC (well, sort of)

By Jennifer Picht Posted: Friday March 3 2017, 11:34am

 

A bacon, egg and cheese is basically every New Yorker’s hangover-cure of choice. Warm-and-fluffy rolls stacked high with crispy bacon and perfectly-cooked, tender eggs? Bliss!

For all you die-hard BEC fans, we have good news! LA’s popular breakfast sammie joint chef— Alvin Cailan from Eggslut—is coming to NYC later this month!

Chefs Club (located in Nolita) is opening a new, nearby concept restaurant called Chefs Club Counter on the corner of Spring and Lafayette Streets. This spot is going to be similar to Chefs Club, but more grab-on-go (very New York), spotlighting local and international chefs. The first of several others to be featured on the menu, is none other than Eggslut founder, Alvin Cailan.

Cailan is expected to bring dishes such as a smoked salmon, fromage blanc and sunny side up egg sandwich on a warm poppy seed bun as well as a mushroom, cheese and egg sandwich served on a Parker bun. (We’ll take six of each, please and thank you.)

Chefs Club Counter is expected to open March 25. 

h/t Eater NY

