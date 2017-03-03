Launch party and reading for The Dionysian 002 tonight at Drama Book Shop

It's Friday: Chances are you're seeing a show tonight. If you happen to be in midtown, may I suggest a pre-show event for the lover of new plays? From 5-7pm, the wonderful Drama Book Shop (250 West 40th St) welcomes the founders of theater journal The Dionysian for a launch party to celebrate the release of their second volume. The event is free.



Full disclosure: Your humble theater editor has a short play, How to Play a Dead Body, in the second issue. It's a monologue delivered by an acting instructor teaching his class how to…you get it. (It will be performed by the excellent Mark Zeisler, last seen being inscrutably macho in Rancho Viejo.) As you may know, I spend my free time as an emerging playwright and opera librettist here and there.

From the press release: "The Dionysian Collective, a group of actors and writers, has created a quarterly literary journal, titled ​The​ Dionysian. Each issue contains short plays submitted by playwrights across the globe, interviews with established playwrights and theater makers, as well as illustrations by artists inspired by the plays in each issue. Dionysian 002 includes 16 short plays by playwrights worldwide, as w​ell as interviews with​ Rachel Chavkin​ (director of ​Natasha, Pierre & the​ Great Comet of 1812),​ Craig Lucas ​(​Prelude to a Kiss, Amélie) and ​Crystal Skillman ​(​Geek!, Rain a​nd Zoe Save the World)."

Click here to buy issue 002. Hope to see you tonight!





