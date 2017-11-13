LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers rode the subway out of Penn Station today

New York City’s subway system might be a delay-ridden shitshow, but it’s still the quickest way to get across town. This maxim was discovered by NBA superstar LeBron James on Monday when he joined his teammates for a quick subway ride out of Penn Station.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to play the New York Knicks on Monday night. Following a shoot-around at Madison Square Garden, the club decided it would be in their best interest to take the train. James filmed his experience, noting that they had two options: take a 45-minute bus ride or a six-minute jaunt on the subway. He also flashed his phone’s camera in front of an unsuspecting straphanger, who, as any New Yorker would do when confronted by a selfie-taker on the train, sternly asked James, “Can you not?”

In a separate video, James noted that the trip was his second time riding a subway, and his first time doing so in New York. "As long as I'm getting on the right damn train, that’s all I care about," he said, echoing the sentiment of every tourist who's ever ventured into the city’s underground.

What is perhaps even more impressive than the Cavaliers’ successful subway ride is the fact that they ventured through the hopeless pit that is Penn Station. In the video above, you can see the listless looks on each of their faces, presumably wondering how such a great city could allow one of its most vital transit hubs to fall into such a gross state of disrepair.

