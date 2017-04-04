Let the ancient Greeks help you process modern war—in Brooklyn

We live in a time of what seems constant war, with veterans bearing the physical and psychological scars left by service in Afghanistan, Iraq and elsewhere. How can theater, much less Greek plays that are seven centuries old, heal those wounds? NYC’s Public Artist in Residence Bryan Doerries believes that his group, Theater of War, can help the process of recovery. Theatre of War brings great actors and great texts together for events to spur discussion about art, violence and morality. This week, you can hear the craggy-voiced stage vet Reg. E. Cathey (House of Cards) and the volcanic Amy Ryan (Love, Love, Love) in a reading of Sophocles’ Ajax. The event takes place Thursday, 7pm to 9pm, at Brooklyn Public Library (Crown Heights Branch).

Ajax is less well-known than Sophocles' greatest hits (the Theban plays, Electra, Philoctetes), but it's apt for Doerries' purposes. In the waning, battle-weary days of the ten-year Trojan War, the great fighter Ajax feels disrespected by Greek kings Agamemnon and Menelaos, who award the dead Achilles' armor to Odysseus, not Ajax. Ajax vows to kill them for this insult. However, Athena intervenes, convincing Ajax to slaughter cattle and herdsmen who were part of the Greek armies' spoils. Honor battles with revenge in the violence-addled mind of our hero.



According to the press release, "Brooklyn Public Library is a co-producer of the residency as part of its commitment to being a resource and advocate for civic engagement, education, artistic expression, and a safe haven for public discourse." The performance will be followed by a town hall discussion with veterans, members of Save our Streets, civic leaders and the Brooklyn community. For details and tickets go here.