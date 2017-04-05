LIC Flea officially opens for the season this weekend!

A post shared by LIC Flea and Food (@licflea) on Oct 15, 2016 at 10:15am PDT



Are you feeling itchy? You should be, because it’s flea season in New York! (Not to be confused with bed bugs, you guys).

A few of Gotham’s best open-air bazaars are already open for the warm-weather season, but you can expect more to set up shop by the end of the month. In fact, one of the best flea markets on our list—LIC Flea and Food—opens this weekend!

If you haven’t been, the alfresco market is Queens’ answer to the Brooklyn Flea, with its extensive selection of retro wares, antiques, finger-licking-delicious bites and breathtaking skyline views.

The spot is not only one of the prime eating and shopping destinations in New York—it’s also a great place to hangout! Pop a squat at the Flea’s all-Queens Beer and Wine Garden, serving brews from spots like SingleCut Beersmiths and Queens Brewery.The suds will come in handy when you need to wash down bites such as Oaxaca tacos and burgers from Bulldog Burgery.

Make sure to check the flea’s website for news pertaining to ticketed events such as the “Beer and Taco Takedown,” “BBQ & Brews,” and “New York Wine and Sweets Fest” happening this summer. Okay, now we’re salivating.

LIC Flea and Food is open on Saturdays and Sundays and is located at 5-25 46th Avenue in Long Island City.