Map: Find out where the most dangerous car accidents occur in NYC

Driving in New York is far from the safest thing in the world. There were more than 53,000 motor vehicle collisions reported in the city during the first three months of 2017 alone (that's nearly 600 per day). The number of fatalities caused by car accidents in New York spurred Mayor Bill de Blasio to launch his Vision Zero initiative in 2014, which aims to reduce the number of people killed in traffic accidents in the city.

Of the 53,000-plus accidents that occurred from the beginning of the year through April 3, 9,772 left at least one person injured, according the the New York City data portal. In all, 13,106 people have been injured as a result of motor vehicle collisions in New York during that timespan, and 11 people have been killed.

But when it comes to being hurt by a four-wheeled motorized hunk of metal, not all parts of the city are as dangerous as others. The heat map below breaks down the parts of the city where car accidents resulting in injuries occur the most. They're spread all over the place, but data shows that Central Brooklyn, the West Bronx, Kips Bay, DUMBO and pretty much anywhere along a highway is ripe for collisions.

If you really want a comprehensive breakdown of where people are being injured by cars in NYC, look at this map that plots out every single motor vehicle collision from January 1 through April 3 that resulted in a collision.