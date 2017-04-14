Map shows the most obnoxious neighborhoods in New York

New York is by no means a quiet place. The city is filled with parties, construction, car alarms, screaming drunks and other infuriating forms of headache-inducing noise, all of which lead to a lot of complaints. In 2016 alone, there were 360,778 noise complaints filed via the city's 311 service.

Let's face it: New York can be a pretty obnoxious place, and the amount of times that New Yorkers directly complain about loud noise is pretty astounding. As it turns out, the noisiest neighborhoods in the city are coincidentally the healthiest, but that brings little solace to anyone who's woken up in the middle of the night to construction outside of their apartment.

We dug into the city data portal and discovered which communities are the most loudest. By cross-referencing the total number of noise complaints in each community district in 2016 with total population of each, we mapped out the most obnoxious areas in New York.

The results aren't terribly surprising. Midtown and Times Square drew 91.69 noise complaints per 1,000 residents last year, the fifth-most in the city. Downtown Brooklyn was slightly ahead with 100.35. Upper Manhattan, though, takes the cake. In terms of the obnoxious neighborhoods in the city, Central Harlem and Morningside Heights ranked second and fourth, respectively. Washington Heights had the highest density of noise complaints in the entire city in 2016, with a whopping 128.89 complaints per 1,000 residents.

Sift through the map below and discover how obnoxious your neighborhood is.