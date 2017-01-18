Map shows the most popular hashtag off of every NYC subway stop

Next stop, #ghostbusters.

The "Tags and the City" transit map, created by Tin Fischer, Jug Cerovic and David Goldwich, uses geotagged Instagram data from 2014 to show what images people felt most-compelled to share off of every stop. As a result, #cronut happens to be just two stops away from #freedomtower.

The mappers explained their methodology on Reddit:

"We chose the hundred most popular stations (popular on Instagram). The stations got their name mainly automatically, but with a bit of editorial choice. We calculate the most significant hashtag which is used around each station (largest deviation from average frequency of respective hashtag across all stations), usually within 300 meters. But if this hashtag is just the station’s or the neighborhood’s name we went for the next one. When a hashtag referred to an event which is not repeated each year at the same place, we skipped it too. We only counted one photograph from each account and a hashtag had to have a minimum frequency of 100."

Take a look at the full map of NYC social media obsessions here.

[Curbed]