Map shows which subway stops will save you the most in rent

When it comes to finding an apartment in New York, location is everything. Turns out, that by modifying that location just slightly you can end up saving a lot of money.

The number crunchers at Renthop have once again released a map this year showing the median one-bedroom rent prices off of every subway stop in the city. In a few areas, you can see drastic price drops between just one stop.

For instance, if a renter was willing to travel just one additional stop to 125th St on the 1 train from 116th St, they’d see a median price drop of $823. Overall, median rent prices dropped over much of Manhattan, and rose in the outer boroughs.

Check out a summary of the busiest subway hubs (including year-over-year change) and the 2017 map below.

Union Square 14th St (4,5,6,L,N,Q,R,W Trains) – $5,265 (+9.1% YoY)

Times Square 42nd St (1,2,3,7,N,Q,R,S,W Trains) – $3,468 (-3.7% YoY)

West 4th St (A,B,C,D,E,F,M Trains) – $3,395 (-15.1% YoY)

Herald Square 34th St (B,D,F,M,N,Q,R,W Trains) – $3,350 (+3.1% YoY)

Fulton St (A,C,J,Z,2,3,4,5 Trains) – $3,346 (-0.2% YoY)

Atlantic Ave – Barclay’s Center (2,3,4,5,B,D,N,R,Q) – $3,040 (+13.4% YoY)

Broadway Junction (A,C,J,L,Z) – $2,035 (+16.3% YoY)