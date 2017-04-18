  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Map shows which subway stops will save you the most in rent

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Will Pulos Posted: Tuesday April 18 2017, 1:02pm

When it comes to finding an apartment in New York, location is everything. Turns out, that by modifying that location just slightly you can end up saving a lot of money.

The number crunchers at Renthop have once again released a map this year showing the median one-bedroom rent prices off of every subway stop in the city. In a few areas, you can see drastic price drops between just one stop.

For instance, if a renter was willing to travel just one additional stop to 125th St on the 1 train from 116th St, they’d see a median price drop of $823. Overall, median rent prices dropped over much of Manhattan, and rose in the outer boroughs. 

Check out a summary of the busiest subway hubs (including year-over-year change) and the 2017 map below. 

Union Square 14th St (4,5,6,L,N,Q,R,W Trains) – $5,265 (+9.1% YoY)

Times Square 42nd St (1,2,3,7,N,Q,R,S,W Trains) – $3,468 (-3.7% YoY)

West 4th St (A,B,C,D,E,F,M Trains) – $3,395 (-15.1% YoY)

Herald Square 34th St (B,D,F,M,N,Q,R,W Trains) – $3,350 (+3.1% YoY)

Fulton St (A,C,J,Z,2,3,4,5 Trains) – $3,346 (-0.2% YoY)

Atlantic Ave – Barclay’s Center (2,3,4,5,B,D,N,R,Q) –  $3,040 (+13.4% YoY)

Broadway Junction (A,C,J,L,Z) – $2,035 (+16.3% YoY)

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Will Pulos 1049 Posts

Will Pulos is the Content Editor at Time Out New York. He's remarkably bad at predicting the plot of movies. Follow him on Twitter at @willpulos.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest