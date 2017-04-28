Meet Millennial Commuter Barbie in this parody video

OK, this is amazing. We all know her, some of us have dated her, many of us have been her, and now there's a parody advertisement that immortalizes her legacy in Barbie form. Meet Commuter Barbie, the definitive NYC doll on-the-go, complete with a yoga mat falling out of her Strand Book Store tote bag, headphones jacked up to a This Barbie Life podcast, a Canada Goose coat and a misspelled Starbucks cup.

The brilliantly hyperspecific sketch comes from comedians Carina Hsieh and Claudia Arisso, and features detailed miniatures of a New Yorker magazine, Zadie Smith's Swing Time and a S'well water bottle. They're not kidding around with this.