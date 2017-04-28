  • Blog
Meet Millennial Commuter Barbie in this parody video

By David Goldberg Posted: Friday April 28 2017, 2:37pm

OK, this is amazing. We all know her, some of us have dated her, many of us have been her, and now there's a parody advertisement that immortalizes her legacy in Barbie form. Meet Commuter Barbie, the definitive NYC doll on-the-go, complete with a yoga mat falling out of her Strand Book Store tote bag, headphones jacked up to a This Barbie Life podcast, a Canada Goose coat and a misspelled Starbucks cup. 

The brilliantly hyperspecific sketch comes from comedians Carina Hsieh and Claudia Arisso, and features detailed miniatures of a New Yorker magazine, Zadie Smith's Swing Time and a S'well water bottle. They're not kidding around with this. 

Staff writer
By David Goldberg 195 Posts

David Goldberg is the Associate Things to Do Editor Time Out New York. He works every day to be more like Michelle Pfeiffer in Batman Returns. You can follow him on Twitter at @comicbooklad_.

