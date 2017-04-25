Meet the Undateables: Akilah and Aatish

Each week, we take two New Yorkers who swear they're totally undateable, and put our matchmaking skills to the test. Afterward, we find out what went well on their date, and what went horribly, horribly wrong.

Why they're single:

Akilah: She meets a lot of men, but they're not ready for a commitment.

Aatish: He had a bad breakup and recently moved back to the city, so he's just getting settled.

Ideal date:

Akilah: A nice picnic in the park or a bike ride around the city.

Aatish: A Knicks game then dinner and drinks afterward.

THE DATE

First impression

Akilah: "I was waiting at the bar, and it was a little nerve-racking because I've never been on a blind date before. My back was to him, so I could hear him walking up to me."

Aatish: "I went to the bathroom, and when I came back, she was sitting at the bar. She was friendly and gave me a smile. We sat down at our table and got menus and wine."

Chemistry

Akilah: "He's just a little younger than me - not that he was immature - but I would have preferred an older guy. It felt like he just got out of school. It seemed friendly."

Aatish: "We talked a lot about our childhoods and what we do for fun and work - basic first-time meeting topics. We both were like, 'Thank God you can hold a conversation.'"

Awkward Moment

Akilah: "We posed for each other on Snapchat so our friends could see what we looked like. We pretended we didn't know that the other was taking the picture. It was funny."

Aatish: "I wish I had more to say, but it was like hanging out with a friend. We didn't check our phones through the date; we were invested in speak to each other."

Afterward

Akilah: "We got dessert and walked to the train. We exchanged numbers, and he texted that night. He did text me today asking if I had done my interview [with Time Out] yet."

Aatish: "We were supposed to go to the rooftop, but it was closed for a private event, and we both had work early. I texted her to make sure she got home okay, and that was about it."

Verdict

Akilah: ♥♥♥♥ "There weren't any flirtation vibes, but he was pretty cool. I don't see us trying to go out on a date to become anything. I think it would be a friends hangout."

Aatish: ♥♥♥♥ "She was a very nice and sweet person to get to know, and she was easy to talk to. I don't think there's a lot of romantic chemistry, but she's a fun friend to have."

Our daters went to Magnolia (350 W 40th St. 212-956-7020)

Want to be set up on a free blind date? Email undateable@timeout.com.