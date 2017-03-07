Meet the Undateables: Connie and Ed

Each week, we take two New Yorkers who swear they're totally undateable, and put our matchmaking skills to the test. Afterward, we find out what went well on their date, and what went horribly, horribly wrong.

Why they're single:

Connie: She’s not judgmental, she just wants the total package and hasn’t figured out her type.

Ed: He admits he uses his sense of humor to hide a crippling fear of commitment.

Ideal date:

Connie: An unplanned evening, like losing track of time over drinks and dinner.

Ed: Something that lets him be the hero while testing his date, like an elaborate prank.

THE DATE

First impression

Connie: “He was very nice and a gentleman—he wasn’t even horrible looking. He stood up and greeted me. I wasn’t taken aback 100 percent, but I wasn’t intimidated, either.”

Ed: "She was really nice, good looking, easy to talk to. I didn't open with a rose; I pulled it out half way through and said something probably not smooth, but it went well."

Chemistry

Connie:“We clicked in a friendly way. I didn’t feel the romantic chemistry, maybe because I wasn’t attracted to him that way. I didn’t exude it, so if he did, I didn’t pick up on it.”

Ed:“We sparked! We bonded over our mutual pest problems, mice and roaches. She was extremely knowledgeable, surprisingly so, about extermination.”

Awkward Moment

Connie:“I like to think I’m not an awkward person. He was a nerd, like I am. We talked about random stuff that you usually wouldn’t talk about on a first date. It was comfortable.”

Ed:“I hatched a plan to make me look like a hero. I planted my roommate outside. The idea was to have him pretend to choke. I’d run over, give him the Heimlich. She had no idea.”

Afterward

Connie:“We did exchange numbers, and we’ve exchanged a few texts since, but we hugged it out and, you know, ‘Get home safe.’ There was no kiss or anything of the sort.”

Ed:"We exchanged numbers and had a nice hug; I didn’t want to push my luck. I pretended to go to an uptown train, but I walked back up and got drinks with [my friends] to debrief.”

Verdict

Connie: ♥♥♥♥“I could see us hanging out again as friends; I’m totally open to see where that goes. But there’s no aggressive romantic chemistry that we both can’t deny.”

Ed: ♥♥♥♥“Other than the slipup outside, I thought it went pretty well. [The choking plan] didn’t work out, so I might as well come clean. Connie, if you’re reading this, hit me up!”

Our daters went to N'eat (59 Second Ave. 917-892-6350)

RECOMMENDED: See more Undateables

Want to be set up on a free blind date? Email undateable@timeout.com.