More than 100 free concerts are coming to the NYC waterfront this June for River to River Fest

By Ro Samarth Posted: Friday April 21 2017, 10:00am

Photograph: Robert Minell
Sergio Mendoza y La Orkesta at the South Street Seaport, River to River 2014

River to River—an annual staple in the city's schedule of free summer concerts—is returning this year to locations on Governors Island and in Lower Manhattan. Hosted by the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council, the 2017 edition of the fest features more than 100 performances and events in theater, music, visual art and dance from June 14 to June 25.

Highlights include: excerpts from A Marvelous Order, an opera about the NYC urban development battle between Robert Moses and Jane Jacobs; Kamau Ware’s Black Gotham Experience, an expansive multimedia project that will involve graphic novels, walking tours and more to celebrate the city's African diaspora; and trumpeter-composer Amir ElSaffar's Rivers of Sound, a large ensemble of instrumentalists who bridge Western and Middle Eastern traditions.

This year's edition of the festival is dedicated to two recently deceased visionaries: choreographer Trisha Brown and philanthropist David Rockefeller. 

You can find the full schedule of events at the official website.

