MTA data shows subway service has been getting much, much worse

It’s not just your imagination. The subway really is getting worse.

A new analysis of MTA data conducted by The New York Times revealed that subway delays have increased to over 70,000 each month. That’s up from 28,000 a month in 2012. On some lines, trains are running late more than half of the time. In November 2010, subway cars were able to travel an average of 200,000 miles without breaking down. That number has now been reduced to just 120,000 miles. Trains on the 2 line and 5 line currently have on-time rates of less than 40 percent.

That’s definitely not the most encouraging news to hear as the MTA prepares to both shut down one of its busiest lines for extensive repairs and increase the price of MetroCards. But what can you do about it? One option is to attend this week’s public session on the L train shutdown as the city considers transportation alternatives. Another, is to support the push for half-price MetroCards to low-income New Yorkers.

You could also contact your state representative (The MTA is overseen by the state not the city) and suggest that cutting the MTA’s funding by $65 million this year may not be the best idea.